Harris open to debates with Trump

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. Vice President of the United States and nominee from the Democratic Party Kamala Harris is open to TV debates with Donald Trump after September 10.

"I am happy to have that conversation about an additional debate, or after September 10, for sure," Harris said, cited by the White House press pool. She earlier agreed to take part in the TV debate with Trump on September 10 on the ABC television floor.

The Vice President added that she is going to give an interview soon. "I've talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month," Harris added.

Trump said earlier that he agreed with US TV companies on three rounds of presidential debates in September 2024.