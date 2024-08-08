Israel to comply with international rules only under pressure — Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, August 8. /TASS/. Israel will comply with humanitarian rules only under pressure from the international community, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in comments on Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's calls for blocking aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

"The world must have understood by now that the Zionist criminal club will obey the international law only if it is confronted by pressure and decisive action," Kanaani wrote on messaging platform X. Remarks from the Israeli finance minister that deliberately starving to death two million Palestinians in order to free the hostages might be justified and moral "deserve international prosecution," the diplomat added.

"<…> instead of verbally condemning these remarks," the West should "immediately cease European political and military support for the criminal regime," he said.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Smotrich said "Nobody will let us cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger, even though it might be justified and moral, until our hostages are returned." He also claimed that humanitarian aid played its role in extending the armed conflict in Gaza, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.