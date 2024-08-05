Israeli military announces liquidation of commander in Hezbollah’s elite unit

TEL AVIV, August 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it killed Ali Jamal al-Din Jawad, commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit, in an air strike in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the strike targeted an area near the village of Aabba. The killing of the commander dealt a significant blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities "to carry out terrorist activities in southern Lebanon against the northern parts of Israel," the IDF said.

Separately, the Israeli Air Force struck a site used by Hezbollah and other infrastructure in southern Lebanon’s Kafr Kila, the IDF said.