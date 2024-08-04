Hezbollah fires over 50 projectiles at settlements in northern Israel

BEIRUT, August 4. /TASS/. Armed formations of Lebanon’s Shiite group Hezbollah have launched a massive rocket attack on Israeli settlements in the Upper Galilee, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to it, the Shiite fighters fired more than 50 rockets from multiple rocket launchers. Air raid sirens went off in 15 Israeli settlements.

Israeli air defenses repelled the rocket attack, the TV channel said. Rockets reportedly hit the settlements of Beit Hillel, Kiryat Shmona and Misgav Am. Fires were reported in a number of places.

Hezbollah's military information service said on its Telegram channel that the group’s units carried out the first attack on the settlement of Beit Hillel since tensions escalated on the Lebanon-Israel border. "The operation was carried out in response to the deaths of civilians in southern Lebanon during Israeli raids and shelling," the statement said.

On August 3, the Hezbollah movement launched rocket attacks on Israeli settlements in the Western Galilee.