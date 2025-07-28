Kremlin calls reports of alleged hacker attack on Aeroflot ‘alarming’

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of claims that today's failure in Aeroflot's information systems could allegedly be linked to a hacker attack. These reports appear troubling, but need to be clarified, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the allegations of a hacker attack are plausible and what consequences this could have, he replied: "We are reading the information that is currently coming in on this matter. In practical terms, we need to contact the government, the Transport Ministry and the company itself. But the information that we are reading in the public domain is quite alarming. The hacker threat remains for all large companies providing services to the population. We will clarify the information and wait for appropriate clarifications."

Earlier, Aeroflot warned of a possible adjustment to the flight schedule due to a failure in the operation of information systems. The airline said that a team of specialists is currently working to quickly restore the normal operation of services.