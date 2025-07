MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The yuan’s exchange rate surpassed 11.5 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 11, 2025.

As of 10:56 a.m. Moscow time, the yuan had gained 16.35 kopecks, reaching 11.505 rubles. By 11:11 a.m., the rate had slightly slowed, standing at 11.474 rubles, up by 13.3 kopecks.

At the same time, the MOEX index was at 2,744.19 points, showing a 0.48% increase. The RTS index also rose by 0.48%, reaching 1,086.33 points.