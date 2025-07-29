Four prisoners injured in gas explosion in Russia’s Volgograd Region — investigators

VOLGOGRAD, July 29. /TASS/. At least four prisoners have been hospitalized with burns after a gas cylinder exploded and caught fire in a penal colony building in Russia’s Volgograd Region, the press service of the regional directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"On July 29, four prisoners were taken to a hospital with burns of varying severity from the territory of a penal colony located in the Traktorozavodsky district in the city of Volgograd. According to preliminary data, the prisoners were injured while working. A gas cylinder exploded and then ignited during the work in one of the utility blocks. An investigation is now underway," the press service said.