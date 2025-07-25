UN source confirms Russia-requested UNSC meeting on Ukraine on July 31

UNITED NATIONS, July 25. /TASS/. A source in the United Nations has confirmed that the UN Security Council will meet at Russia’s request on July 31 to discuss attempts to derail the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

"Yes, such a meeting was requested and has been put on the schedule," the source told TASS.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Moscow had requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 31 to discuss "attempts to derail the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiating track in Istanbul."