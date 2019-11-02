Medvedev urges SCO states to draft projects to restore Afghan economy

TASHKENT, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev considers it necessary to assume joint efforts within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to draft common projects for restoration of Afghanistan’s economy.

"We should do everything to help restore peaceful life to Afghanistan as much as we can," he said at the extended meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, adding that he had discussed that issue with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah. "It is necessary to think about particular projects that will enable the Afghan economy to get out of crisis and become an active participant of political and economic processes in the region," Medvedev added.

For doing that, it is necessary to continue assuming joint efforts as the development of the region depends on how sustainable the situation there is, he noted. "International terrorism poses challenges to the whole civilized world, and it is necessary to establish a close cooperation through law enforcement bodies and special services for tackling extremist ideas and counter the terrorism ideology, particularly in the countries that have problems with that," Russian PM said.