Kazakhstan suggests laying Power of Siberia 2 gas line to China over its territory

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogaev suggested considering an opportunity of laying the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline over the territory of the republic with further connection to the West-East gas pipeline system of China at the meeting with Russian counterpart Alexander Novak, official spokesman of the Ministry Serikzhan Ermantaev told TASS on Wednesday.

"Nogaev suggested considering an option of routing the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline over the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan with subsequent connection to the West-East gas pipeline system of the People’s Republic China," Ermantaev said.

The ministers also shared their opinions on bilateral cooperation in the fuel and energy sphere and discussed interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the spokesman said.

"Novak noted meaningful nature of Russian-Kazakh energy interaction and mutually beneficial partnership of two countries, including in the sphere of oil and gas transportation," he added.