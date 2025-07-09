Aeroflot to start flying to Gelendzhik from Moscow since July 18

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume scheduled flights from Moscow to Gelendzhik since July 18, the airline’s press service said on its Telegram channel.

"We resume our scheduled flights from Moscow to Gelendzhik on July 18. Flights will be made by narrow-body Airbus A320 airliners in the two-class configuration, the Economy and the Business. Ticket sales will open today," Aeroflot said.

The first flight will be on July 18, then on July 20 and 23, and flights will be made every day since July 25.