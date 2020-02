Gazprom plans to keep gas exports to Europe at level of previous years

NEW YORK, February 11. /TASS/. Gazprom expects natural gas production increase by 21% by 2030, compared to 2019, when the company produced 500 bln cubic meters of gas, according to the company’s presentation on the Investor Day.

The company can therefore reach the figure of 605 bln cubic meters of gas.

Gazprom also expects an annual reduction in investments by 11% within the period from 2020 to 2030.