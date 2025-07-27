Russian frigate, nuclear sub, Bastion system live-fire missiles in sweeping naval drills

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The frigate Admiral Golovko, the nuclear-powered submarine Oryol and a Bastion coastal defense missile system live-fired missiles in the Russian Navy’s large-scale drills codenamed July Storm, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"On the concluding day of the large-scale maneuvers at the Northern Fleet, the frigate Admiral Golovko, the nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Oryol and a Bastion coastal defense missile system conducted joint missile firings by Kalibr, Granit and Oniks cruise missiles at a multiple sea target in the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

From the start of the operational naval exercise July Storm, the forces of the Northern, Pacific and Baltic Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla deployed to areas of accomplishing combat assignments. They also practiced defense of naval bases and areas of maritime economic activity, anti-submarine warfare as part of hunter-killer forces and the repulsion of attacks by a notional enemy’s aerial weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, the ministry reported.

In addition, the Navy’s personnel practiced measures to ensure the safety of shipping and delivered strikes on coastal sites and sea targets, using long-range precision weapons, it said.

During the drills, the Russian Navy’s military command checked the preparedness of the Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla to accomplish non-standard tasks and the readiness for the integrated use of long-range precision weapons, unmanned systems, advanced and future weapons, it said.

"Today, on Russia’s Navy Day, the forces of the Northern, Pacific and Baltic Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla have concluded the operational exercise July Storm. The exercise was held on July 23-27 under the general command of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Baltic and Caspian Seas. About 550 combat exercises were accomplished in practicing operations during the Russian Navy’s drills, including over 450 with the practical use of weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise brought together over 15,000 naval personnel, more than 150 combat ships and vessels, 120 aircraft, 950 items of military and special hardware and 10 coastal defense missile systems, it specified.