Harris to try to benefit from prisoner swap between US, Russia, expert says

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. Election headquarters of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who runs for the presidential office, will try to gain reputational benefits from the prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow, American political expert and analyst John Kavulich told TASS.

"The prisoner exchange does not specifically reflect upon Vice President Harris and her abilities, but does reflect upon the [US President Joe] Biden-Harris Administration in a positive manner and, importantly, provides the Republican Party (and Donald Trump and JD Vance) will one less issue to use against Vice President Harris," Kavulich noted.

"Do expect Vice President Harris to be present when those released visit The White House. The Harris Presidential Campaign will have its photo opportunity and will use it," the expert added. In his view, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump "will be angry that the prisoner exchanges were successful during the last 180 days of the Biden-Harris Administration." According to Kavulich, Trump will try to present the situation as if the terms of the prisoner exchange were much worse than those that he allegedly could achieve.

"The Biden-Harris Administration needs to be careful not to exaggerate any role of Vice President Harris in the negotiations as that will be viewed by voters as unseemly, in poor taste," the analyst added.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported earlier that eight Russian nationals, detained or convicted in several NATO countries, along with two children, had returned home following a prisoner swap conducted at Ankara’s airport. Those swapped included a Russian citizen known under the name of Vadim Krasikov, who had been sentenced for life imprisonment in Germany. The Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who had acted in the interests of other countries.

According to Biden, Russia released 16 people as part of the prisoner swap, including former US Marine Paul Whelan and The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted in Russia of espionage.