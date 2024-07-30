Two Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburb

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets fired four missiles at Hezbollah militia offices in Beirut’s southern suburb, preliminarily killing two Hezbollah commanders, a source in the local administration told TASS.

"The strike was delivered in the vicinity of the Bahman hospital some 100 meters of the Hezbollah office" in southern part of Beirut, the source said. "A four-storey houses was destroyed and several more buildings and cars in the vicinity were damaged."

A source in Hezbollah said in a statement that was released on its Telegram channel that the Israeli raid targeted "a high-ranking military commander," but he managed to leave the office before the strikes.

According to the Naharnet news portal, it was Mohsen Shokr, the commander of a Hezbollah operations headquarters who is in charge of the use of high-precision missiles.