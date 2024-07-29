IDF strikes southern Lebanon with phosphorus munitions media

BEIRUT, July 29. /TASS/. The Israeli army has launched a strike on the outskirts of the Kfar Kila settlement located in southern Lebanon, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to the channel, phosphorus munitions were used in the shelling. No information about the consequences of the attack was mentioned.

Earlier, the Al Jadeed TV channel reported the death of at least two fighters of the Shia Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon in an Israeli drone attack. According to the channel, the attack targeted a pickup truck that was traveling on the highway between the settlements of Meiss Ej Jabal and Chaqra in the Lebanese border district of Bint Jbeil.

On the evening of July 27, the Israeli army reported another massive shelling of the north of the country from Lebanon. One of the rockets exploded at a soccer field in Majdal Shams, killing 12 children and injuring about 40 others. The Israeli authorities blamed Lebanon and Hezbollah for the attack. Hezbollah denies its involvement.