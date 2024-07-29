QUAD slams threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukrainian conflict 'unacceptable'

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. Threats to use nuclear weapons in the context of the conflict in Ukraine are unacceptable, it is necessary to respect the sovereignty of any state, the top diplomats of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) said in a statement.

"In the context of this war [in Ukraine], we share the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. We underscore the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterate that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," the statement said.

The foreign ministers also expressed concern about the humanitarian consequences of the Ukrainian conflict and its impact on food and energy security, especially for developing and least developed countries.

QUAD, which includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States, was established in 2007 as a mechanism for engagement in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean region. In November 2017, the four countries formed a coalition to ensure the security of shipping lanes in the region. The first quadrilateral meeting of QUAD's top diplomats was held in New York in September 2019. The first summit was held in March 2021.