Hungary, Slovakia urge EC to expedite solution to Ukraine’s halt of oil transit

LONDON, July 26. /TASS/. Slovakia and Hungary urged the European Commission (EC) not to delay mediating efforts on the issue of Ukraine’s halting transit of Russian oil to them, Reuters reported.

Earlier, the two nations sought EC mediation in consultations with Ukraine over disrupted supplies of Russian oil. The European Commission, in turn, requested additional information and time to analyze it.

Ukraine halted transit of oil of Russian oil producer Lukoil via its territory to Hungary and Slovakia due to inclusion of the company into the black list. Russian oil is supplied to these countries over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine.

On Monday, Slovakia together with Hungary asked the European Commission for assistance with the request to use "the agreement, on the basis of which Ukraine should not block oil transit" but the Commission postponed the decision on Wednesday.