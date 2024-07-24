Zelensky’s peace plan insufficient to solve Ukrainian crisis — Vatican

ROME, July 24. /TASS/. The Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, believes that the Ukrainian conflict is still far from being settled and that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposed peace formula is not sufficient, the Cardinal said on Wednesday in an interview with Italian daily Avvenire.

Cardinal Parolin paid a visit to Ukraine earlier this week for the first time since February 2022 and held various meetings with high-ranking Ukrainian state officials, including with President Vladimir Zelensky.

"It seems to me that we are still far away from the resolution [of the conflict]," he said. "We have President Zelensky’s peace proposal, which the Holy See supported immediately, particularly in the sphere of humanitarian issues."

"It represents an attempt to find peace, although it has gaps in the sense of not involving Russia. This plan can help, but it is not sufficient," he continued. "I hope other formulae can be found to pave the way for the talks."

The Holy See’s Secretary of State also said that the Ukrainian leader’s previous statements regarding an intention to invite Moscow to the next peace conference was a positive signal.

"But on the whole, I don’t know if Moscow can be convinced based on this peace formula [of Zelensky]," he said. "However, Moscow must come to the negotiating table, it cannot be absent."

According to Cardinal Parolin, diplomacy has so far failed to offer solutions. He noted that diplomatic efforts require a certain "balance," which means not taking a "radical stance of one against the other."

Ukraine has issued an open invitation to Pope Francis to visit Ukraine, but the Pontiff made it clear from the very start that any potential visit to Kiev would be followed by a visit to Moscow.