MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces do not have enough short-range missiles, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said.

On his Telegram channel, he wrote that in view of the army’s shortage of these missiles, the Ukrainian military must seek "new ways to eliminate the adversary’s reconnaissance drones" using only electronic warfare means and FPV unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in an interview with Lithuania’s ELTA that Kiev was critically lacking in anti-aircraft means and munitions.

The Ukrainian army largely depends on the West for its weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that delivering arms to Ukraine will not change the situation on the frontline but merely prolong the conflict.