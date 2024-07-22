Aggression against Yemen aims to expand Israel's hegemony in region — Algerian MFA

RABAT, July 22. /TASS/. Algeria has condemned the Israeli strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port, located on the Red Sea coast.

"We strongly condemn the blatant aggression of the Zionist entity (Israel - TASS) against brotherly Yemen," the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel. "The aggression against Yemen is part of the systematic escalation strategy adopted by the Zionist entity to extend its hegemony in the region," the communique pointed out.

"Despite the growing condemnation in the world against the Zionist entity, it continues to challenge the international community," the Foreign Ministry went on to say. "We call on the international community to fulfill all its obligations and not allow the criminal Zionist occupier to escape accountability and punishment," it summed up.

In the evening of July 20, Israeli planes attacked Hodeidah. The main targets were oil facilities in the port, as well as the city's power plant. In addition, according to the Al Hadath TV channel broadcasting from Dubai, a military police building in the northern part of Hodeidah was hit in the air strike.