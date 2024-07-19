Houthis report striking Tel Aviv with drone overnight

DUBAI, July 19. /TASS/. The rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah delivered a strike with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Tel Aviv overnight on Friday, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

According to a statement published on his Telegram channel, the Houthis carried out a "military operation which involved delivering strikes on one of important targets" in Tel Aviv. The Houthis used a novel UAV dubbed Jaffo which, according to the rebels, is capable of bypassing air defense systems.

The Houthis noted that Tel Aviv is "no longer safe and will become the main target" of the rebels within the range of their weapons. The rebel movement has determined a number of targets in Israel, "including important military facilities," and will continue to deliver strikes on them in response to Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip, the statement noted.

Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a blast in downtown Tel Aviv overnight triggered by an aerial target crash. No air raid alert was declared. According to the local police, one person was killed and ten were injured.