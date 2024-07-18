Biden forgets Pentagon head’s name in BET interview, calls him simply ‘black man’

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden, unable to recall the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in an interview with BET, referred to him simply as a "black man."

"Look at the heat I’m getting because I named a, uh, the secretary of defense, [unintelligible] black man, […] because of the people I’ve named," Biden said in an interview with the BET TV channel, which has a mainly African American audience.

After Biden was unable to recall Austin’s name, he mentioned Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a black woman. It is unclear whether Biden decided that Brown occupies the office of the Defense Secretary or mentioned her while listing high-ranking African Americans.

The video of Biden’s latest gaffe spread like wildfire in the pro-Republican segment of the X social platform. TheBlaze, a conservative website, said that "Biden is cooked." Republican supporters and conservative commentators noted that "it is extremely insulting to boil a man down to their skin color."

The 81-year-old US president often makes mistakes during his public speeches. Republicans use this as ammo to challenge Biden’s mental and physical capabilities to continue leading the country.