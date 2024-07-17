US intelligence doesn’t rule out new attempts on Trump’s life in coming weeks — Politico

WASHINGTON, July 17. /TASS/. There may be more assassination attempts against former US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks, the Politico newspaper reported with reference to two senior U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence.

According to the publication, the US administration received information from various sources about threats from Tehran.

"Iran has for years considered a plan to get back at Trump for his killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020," the newspaper says.

However, according to the two senior US officials, US authorities have no evidence that the assassination attempt on Trump during a rally on July 13 in Pennsylvania was directly or indirectly related to Iran.

According to the publication, US intelligence remains concerned about Iran's capabilities, as they allegedly allow "to carry out large-scale attacks on Amercans."

On July 16, CNN reported that American authorities had received information for several weeks about Iran planning an assassination attempt on Trump. That was a couple of weeks before the rally in Pennsylvania. Later, Iran's permanent mission to the UN rejected accusations against Tehran of involvement in the assassination attempt on Trump. The mission said Iran views the accusations as groundless and biased, although it views Trump as a criminal who should be tried and punished for ordering Soleimani's killing.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.