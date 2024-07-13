Lukashenko plans to hold talks with Putin on next steps on Ukraine

MINSK, July 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced plans to talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about next steps concerning Ukraine.

"I think we will soon touch upon these issues at a meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and mull over how we will be acting," Lukashenko said at a meeting on military security in the southern operational area, as quoted by the BelTA news agency.

Kremlin to inform in due time about Putin-Lukashenko next meeting

The Kremlin has not yet announced the dates of a next meeting between the Russian and Belarusian Presidents - Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that he would soon talk about steps related to Ukraine at a meeting with Putin.

"We will announce this in a timely manner," Peskov said in response to a question about when the Russian and Belarusian presidents were scheduled to meet.