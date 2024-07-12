Germany has secret plan for deploying NATO troops eastwards — newspaper

BERLIN, July 12. /TASS/. Germany’s Bundeswehr has elaborated a secret plan of action in case of the deployment of NATO troops to the east, the Bild newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, the plan of Germany’s operative actions dubbed Operationsplan Deutschland, or OPLAN DEU, is called to ensure sustainable, reliable and effective defense architecture.

Under the plan, the key task for Germany, as NATO’s main node, will be to ensure the deployment of thousands of NATO soldiers to the east and to ensure troops provision. "It means that many streets and roads, as well as the port infrastructure will be used for military purposes, not by civilian transport," a German interior ministry spokesman explained.

Apart from that, according to a Bundeswehr officer, the plan also envisages the construction of camps for prisoners of war. Special attention is paid to civil defense and measures to protect civilian population. The plan mentions major transport routes, such as the A2 highway, which runs across the country from the west to the east and which, according to the newspaper, may be a target for potential attacks.

This plan was also highlighted to Der Spiegel magazine on Friday. It said that the A2 highway is likely to be used to pull NATO troops eastwards. It will be guarded by the military, police and other services. Special parking lots for military vehicles will be organized every 300-500 kilometers, which will require additional power and food supplies.

Both media outlets note that the plan has been drafted in a situation when German politicians and the military say that they anticipate Russia attacking the alliance before 2029. This has been said more than once by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.