NATO creates chaos wherever it sticks its nose — China's Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 11. /TASS/. Chaos and unrest break out wherever NATO intervenes, as Afghanistan and Libya show, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"NATO troops bombed Yugoslavia for 78 days under the pretext of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe," Lin Jian recalled. "The tragic experience of Afghanistan and Libya shows that wherever NATO's black hands reach out, disorder and chaos follow," he added.

NATO's security comes at the expense of the security of other countries, and the "success and strength" the alliance boasts of is a great danger to the world, Lin Jian pointed out. He emphasized that the bloc maintains its existence by creating "imaginary enemies."

"Without any evidence, NATO continues to spread lies fabricated by the US, to openly vilify China, sow discord between China and Europe, and undermine China-EU cooperation," the spokesman said.

The North Atlantic Alliance has extended its influence to the Asia-Pacific region, strengthened military ties with China's neighbors who are Washington's allies, and supported the United States in implementing its Indo-Pacific strategy, Lin Jian pointed out. These actions "have harmed China's interests and undermined peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," he added.

China calls on NATO to "stop interfering in China's internal affairs, vilifying China, interfering in China-EU relations and not making a mess in the Asia-Pacific region after the alliance has wreaked chaos in Europe," Lin Jian summarized.

China in the NATO summit declaration

North Atlantic Alliance countries said in the final declaration of the Washington summit, released on July 10, that they plan to meet with representatives from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Australia to discuss possible areas of cooperation as well as common security challenges. NATO also argues that China poses systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.