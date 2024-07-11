Iran prioritizes efforts to boost cooperation with BRICS, parliament speaker says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Iran views maintaining and boosting relations with BRICS member countries as a priority, the speaker of the Islamic republic’s single-house parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, told a plenary meeting of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

"Iran and the republic’s parliament understand that supporting and strengthening relations with BRICS member countries, including this grouping’s development, is of paramount importance to them," he emphasized.

Also, Iran is ready to work jointly with BRICS member countries toward attaining common goals, Ghalibaf said, and events like the BRICS Parliamentary Forum help propel such cooperation, he added.

"The BRICS Parliamentary Forum is a very important instrument to develop international relations, influence this world, and establish a new world order that would be more open, transparent and would result in more effective cooperation between our countries," the Iranian parliament speaker concluded.