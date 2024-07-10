Modi’s Russia trip defies Western critics, shows India’s strategic independence — expert

NEW DELHI, July 10. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Russia first thing after re-election because India viewed this visit as important for the South Asian nation, regardless of how the felt about it, Nandan Unnikrishnan of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation told TASS.

"That visit took place because Indian elites decided that relations with Russia are important for India. This is why Mr. Modi visited Moscow," the expert explained. According to him, Indian political, financial and business elites are aware of the global situation. "But, despite increased tensions between Moscow and the West, a decision was made that this visit would be useful," he added.

The visit showed that the relationship between India and Russia is stable and will continue to progress, Unnikrishnan maintained.

When asked to comment on Indian media reports expressing concern about Moscow’s close ties with Beijing, he said: "According to information at my disposal, both sides treat each other’s problems with understanding, and, as far as I know, India, is satisfied with discussions on China. And Russia is satisfied with discussions on India-US relations," the expert said.

According to Unnikrishnan, India has remained objective on Ukraine, a topic that the Moscow summit discussed too. "India does not listen to advice from abroad and its position is not based on recommendations from Russia, the United States or China. <…> Since the initial stages of this conflict, New Delhi has pushed for resolving the issue by means of diplomatic and political dialogue. And Modi made this position clear once again during his visit to Moscow," he concluded.