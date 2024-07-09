Friendship with Russia helps India meet fertilizer needs, PM Modi says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Friendly ties with Russia helped India meet farmers’ need for fertilizers in a time of crisis, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"The past five years were difficult for the whole world. There were various conflicts and crises. First, there was the coronavirus, and then, conflicts and disagreements emerged. While the world was facing food, energy and fertilizer security crises, our friendship helped us prevent such difficulties for Indian farmers," he said ahead of formal talks between the Indian and Russian delegations at the Kremlin.

"We fully met their need for fertilizers. Our friendship with you played a special role," Modi noted.

"We are totally committed to protecting the interests of our farmers. Taking advantage of cooperation with you, we will continue to work in that direction and boost our ties," the Indian premier stressed.

A source told TASS earlier that New Delhi saw food security and ways to ensure the interests of farmers as one of the key areas of Indian-Russian cooperation. Russia has been and remains an important fertilizer exporter to India. The country imported over 4.8 mln metric tons of fertilizers from Russia last year.