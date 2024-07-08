Agenda of Indian PM’s visit to Russia to focus on peaceful settlement in Ukraine — sources

NEW DELHI, July 8. /TASS/. The economic agenda, including issues of energy and trade, as well as peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are the focus of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow, sources told TASS.

"The focus of the visit is on the economic agenda, including issues of energy, trade, production, and fertilizers, as well as on the settlement [of the conflict in Ukraine], which cannot be reached on the battlefield," the sources said.

The Indian prime minister arrived in Moscow on Monday. Before taking off for Russia, he said that he was looking forward meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he called a friend. Modi, who took the office of India’s prime minister, will stay in Russia on an official visit on July 8 and 9. According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, official talks are scheduled for July 9.

India has been holding a neutral position on Russia’s special military operation and has not joined the Wests’ anti-Russian sanctions.

Durian a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan in September 2022, Modi sad that the world is living through an "era of wars." He also said back then that relations between his country and Russia would develop and would be useful for the entire world.