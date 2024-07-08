Hungary’s Orban announces his arrival in China to continue his ‘peace mission’

BUDAPEST, July 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he arrived in Beijing to continue his "peace mission."

"Peace mission 3.0. #Beijing," he said in a post on his X page, accompanied by a photo from the airport.

Previously, Reuters reported citing Orban’s spokesman Bertalan Havasi that Orban will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to the news agency, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also confirmed his visit.

On July 5, Orban discussed the potential ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Three days before that, on July 2, he visited Kiev, where he discussed it with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.