Baku, Yerevan about to agree regulations of border delimitation commissions’ activities

BAKU, July 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia plan are in end-stage negotiations on laying down the rules of cooperation between the two countries' border delimitation commissions, the press service of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who leads Azerbaijan’s commission, said.

"As of July 1, 2024, the commissions have exchanged their editions of draft regulations and held a series of discussions. Talks continue in a constructive atmosphere. It is planned to finalize the process soon," it said.

The press service of the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said on April 19 that Baku and Yerevan had agreed to finish the work on the regulations of joint activities of the border delimitation commissions before July 1 and begin domestic procedures to adopt these regulations in conformity with their laws.