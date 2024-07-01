Biden’s family implores him to stay in presidential race — CNN

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s family tries to convince him to stay in the presidential race after the failed performance at the debates, CNN reported Sunday citing its sources.

According to the sources, the president’s close ones implore Biden to keep fighting and expressed their "unequivocal support" during the family get-together at Camp David.

Previously, NBC reported that Biden’s further participation in the presidential race depends on his wife, Jill Biden.

The first televised debates before current and former presidents took place in Atlanta on Thursday. Biden and Trump were prohibited from having speech points during the debates. According to a CNN express poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump won the debate.

Previously, The Wall Street Journal reported that a panic sparked among the US Congressional Democrats over what they consider Biden’s unsuccessful performance at the debates. Some Dems hope to find a new candidate for the upcoming elections.