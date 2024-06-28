European Council urges to intensify arms supplies to Ukraine — statement

BRUSSELS, June 28. /TASS/. The heads of European states and governments urged to intensify military aid to the Kiev government, according to the final statement of the European Council.

"As Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defence, the European Council calls for the delivery of military support to Ukraine to be stepped up. In particular, air defence systems, ammunition and missiles are urgently needed to protect Ukraine’s population and critical energy infrastructure," the statement says.

The document says that "further efforts are needed" in terms of military support to Ukraine.

"It [The European Council] calls on the Council [of the European Union] to swiftly finalize work on the European Peace Facility assistance measures that will further incentivize the delivery of military support to Ukraine. The European Council welcomes progress on the initiatives launched by several Member States regarding ammunition and missiles, fighter jets, air defense and training, and calls for their further reinforcement and acceleration," it says.

Moreover, heads of EU states and governments urged to accelerate preparations to support Ukraine during the upcoming winter season.