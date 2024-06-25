Assange may plead partially guilty as part of deal with US Attorney's Office

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may plead partially guilty as part of a deal with US prosecutors, according to a document published in the electronic database of the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.

"We anticipate that the defendant will plead guilty to the charge in the information of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information relating to the national defense of the United States," the document, signed by US Attorney Sean Anderson, said.

According to NBC, this could allow Assange to walk free after five years in a British prison.

The US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands has scheduled a hearing for June 26, according to a document published in the court’s electronic database.

The document said that the judge granted the request of the US Attorney’s Office to hold these hearings. Representatives of the US Department of Justice earlier told the court that they expect Assange to plead guilty “to the charge in the information of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information relating to the national defense of the United States."