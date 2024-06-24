World must take threat of World War III seriously — top Turkish dip

ISTANBUL, June 25. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned about the threat of World War III and called for taking it seriously.

"The world should take this threat seriously, such a risk exists, we have been talking about it from the very beginning," he said on Haberturk TV, commenting, among other things, on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's remarks about the possibility of the conflict in Ukraine escalating into a global conflict.

The Turkish foreign minister has previously spoken repeatedly about the risk of the conflict in Ukraine spreading to the region. He said that he had discussed the issue of its settlement during his visit to Russia on June 10-11.

According to Fidan, tensions in the world are also rising because of the crisis in Gaza. "The massacre and genocide in Gaza has divided humanity," he said.