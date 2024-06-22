Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq attack commercial vessels in Israel’s Haifa

DUBAI, June 23. /TASS/. Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement carried out a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement, attacking four commercial vessels in the Israeli port city of Haifa, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

In his words, the movement attacked two cement carriers and two bulk carriers, whose owners "violated the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine."

Besides, the movement reported that its drones attacked Haifa-bound cattleship, Shorthorn Express, in the Mediterranean Sea.