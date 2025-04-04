Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $24.04 per metric ton from April 9

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 2,031.4 rubles ($24.04) per metric ton from April 9, 2025, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will total 252.2 rubles ($2.98) per metric ton. The duty on corn will be 1,251.7 rubles ($14.81) per metric ton, the Ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $247.4 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $204 per metric ton, and for corn - $220.9 per metric ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles. It stands at 70% from the difference between the base price and the indicative price.

The sunflower oil export duty will be increased in February to 17,786.4 rubles ($181.2) per metric ton. The sunflower meal oil will stand at 3,888.7 rubles ($39.76) per metric ton, the ministry informed.