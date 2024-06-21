Unmanned vessels may appear on North-South corridor

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The unmanned navigation technology may be used on board of vessels in the North-South international transport corridor, press service of Sitronics KT, the autonomous navigation system developer, told TASS.

"The North-South international transport corridor connecting St. Petersburg and Mumbai is a promising international zone for the possible launch of unmanned vessels to deliver cargo. Fourteen countries are participating in the project, and the sea way from the port of Astrakhan to the Iranian port of Enzeli is in the Caspian Sea. This is exactly the zone viewed by developers as the first possible testing area to practice the technology on foreign ships," the company said.