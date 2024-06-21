Hungary to take no part in NATO mission in Ukraine — PM

BUDAPEST, June 21. /TASS/. NATO will carry out its mission in Ukraine, but Hungary will not participate in it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated on the Kossuth radio station.

"NATO will set up its mission in Ukraine, but Hungary will not participate in it and will not provide its troops, weapons or financial resources for this purpose," the prime minister said. He recalled that he had agreed on this with the alliance's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and his likely successor, acting prime minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. Hungary received guarantees from them that it would be able to refrain from participating in possible alliance actions aimed at expanding military support for Ukraine.

"We have fulfilled our minimum task," Orban commented about staying out of the NATO mission in Ukraine. According to him, "Hungary wants to remain an island of peace in Europe." He has said several times in the past few weeks that Hungary would not participate in any potential alliance missions in Ukraine.