Thailand did not sign communique at Swiss conference due to Russia's absence — MFA

BANGKOK, June 20. /TASS/. Thailand did not sign the final communique of the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland because Russia did not take part in it, Nikondet Phalangkun, Director General of the Department of Information and spokesman for the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told TASS.

"There are two main reasons why this happened. First, it is connected with our internal processes. such documents require the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers. This particular document was negotiated at length right up to the last minute of the conference, so it was impossible for us to accept it. Secondly, this document requires further discussions. Moreover, all interested parties were not represented there. Russia was not there, China was not there," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The conference on Ukraine was held on June 15-16. The official list of participants, published on June 14, included 91 countries, the Serbian province of Kosovo and eight international organizations. The final communique of the forum, in particular, was not signed by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, the Vatican, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Iraq, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and South Africa.

Russia was not invited to Burgenstock. The delegations of the majority of the UN members were absent. In particular, there were no representatives of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.