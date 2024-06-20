South Korea intends to reconsider arms supplies to Ukraine

SEOUL, June 20. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea intends to reconsider the issue of direct arms supplies to Ukraine, the Yonhap news agency has quoted a presidential official as saying.

The agency notes that this statement was made against the background of the conclusion of an agreement on the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and the DPRK. Earlier, the Republic of Korea provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supplied non-lethal military items, but not weapons.

On May 9, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol said that his country adhered to the principle of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine.