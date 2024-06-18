Brazil in Switzerland makes it clear that Ukraine talks pointless without Russia — envoy

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Brazilian side clearly expressed its position in Switzerland that Russia’s participation was necessary at meetings on Ukraine, Brazilian Ambassador in Moscow Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares told reporters.

"No, we did not plan to discuss [the results of the conference with Russian colleagues]," the ambassador said. "We clearly expressed our position that Russia should participate in any meetings on the Ukrainian conflict," he added.

Earlier, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that only an international conference that would be recognized by both Kiev and Moscow, could lead to peace in Ukraine.

Switzerland hosted the conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort. The official list of participants, published on June 14, included 91 countries, the Serbian Republic of Kosovo and eight international organizations. The forum’s final document was not signed by 15 countries: Armenia, Brazil, Bahrain, the Vatican, Iraq, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and South Africa.

Russia was not invited to the summit. Most UN members were absent, such as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.