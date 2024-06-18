Armenia to buy France’s Caesar howitzers supplied to Kiev

PARIS, June 18. /TASS/. The defense ministers of France and Armenia signed a contract during their meeting on June 17 for Yerevan to purchase Caesar self-propelled artillery units, which Paris supplies to Kiev, said French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu.

"The signing of the contract for the acquisition of the Caesar SAU was another important milestone [in the development of French-Armenian relations]," the minister wrote on his social media page on X, noting that the countries continue strengthening defense cooperation. Lecornu added that the meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan at the Eurosatory military equipment exhibition in Paris was "warm and productive."

Earlier, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed that Papikian discussed the current process of cooperation in the defense sphere with Lecornu. The sides mentioned the importance of military-technical cooperation, on which new agreements were reached. It was also reported that the Armenian Defense Ministry and the French-German military-industrial company KNDS signed a cooperation agreement.