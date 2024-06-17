G7 has no right to represent international community — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 17. /TASS/. The G7 should not be speaking on behalf of the international community, as residents of its member states make up a minority of the world's population, and the association itself has deviated from the original goal of stabilizing the world economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"The G7 cannot speak for the international community. It accounts for only 10% of the world's population, and the association's share in the global economy is declining every year," he said. Lin Jian also pointed out that the G7 "has long deviated from the original intention of coordinating and stabilizing the international economic environment, and has increasingly become a political tool to maintain the hegemony of the United States and the West."

Italy chaired this year's G7 summit. The G7 leaders met on June 13-15 in the southern Italian region of Puglia. Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and migration topped the agenda. The meeting also broached the topics of "reducing dependence on China" and "overcapacity" in the republic.