China calls for inviting all sides to dialogue on Ukraine — diplomat

BEIJING, June 14. /TASS/. China welcomes all efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and calls for inviting all relevant parties to dialogue on equal terms, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"China welcomes and supports all efforts to promote peace [in Ukraine]. <…> China maintains communication with relevant parties, including Switzerland and Ukraine, on the peace conference, calls for inviting all relevant parties to participate on equal terms and discussing all options [for a settlement]," the spokesman said.

Switzerland plans to hold a conference on Ukraine in the Burgenstock area on June 15-16. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from G7, G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia has not been invited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not ask to participate in the conference if it is not wanted there. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, holding the conference in Switzerland is a "road to nowhere" and Moscow does not see that the West wants to enter into fair negotiations. At the same time, Russia has repeatedly stressed that Moscow has never refused to settle the conflict with Kiev through peace talks.