Beijing all for Moscow boosting relations with Pyongyang — Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING, June 13. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities support Russia’s initiative to boost ties with North Korea, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said.

"We are following these developments," he said in response to a South Korean journalist's question on how Beijing assesses the prospects for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang and whether the Chinese side was planning to organize a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "Your question concerns the planning of contacts between Russia and North Korea. I am not comfortable commenting on this issue," he added.

According to the diplomat, China "welcomes the fact that Russia is strengthening and developing traditional friendly relations with relevant countries." He also recalled that China and North Korea also maintain good ties.

Lin Jian noted that Beijing and Pyongyang are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. "If there is any information regarding the meeting between the Chinese and North Korean leaders, we will immediately publish it," he promised.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin will inform the public on the dates of Putin’s visit to North Korea in a timely manner.