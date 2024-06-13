G7 summit, expected to decide on use of frozen Russian assets, to begin in Italy

ROME, June 13. /TASS/. Leaders of the G7 group of nations considered to be the most economically developed, will gather under Italy’s presidency for an annual summit on Thursday.

The event will be held on June 13-15 in the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort in south Italy’s Apulia (Puglia).

Tough security measures will be in force throughout the entire event. Apart from police and military forces, Italy will deploy special units of divers, snipers and the Air Force in the vicinity. To that end, Italy’s Samp/T air defense system will be redeployed from Kuwait and will later be transported to Ukraine.

The authorities fear possible provocative acts and terror attacks. The entire zone of the resort was cordoned off beforehand. The press center of the event will be located 60 km away from the venue.

Italy, which holds the G7 presidency this year, invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva to attend the G7 summit. Also invited are the leaders of Argentina, Algeria, Jordan, Kenya, Mauritania (which holds presidency of the African Union), the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Tunisia and some international organizations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

It has also been reported that Pope Francis will take part in a discussion about artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also expected to attend.