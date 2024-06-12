Norway to allocate 240 mln euros for Ukrainian air defenses

STOCKHOLM, June 12. /TASS/. Norway said it will allocate 240 million euros to bolster Ukraine's air defenses, including 125 million euros as part of a joint effort with Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

"Norway will contribute 240 million euros to air defense measures for Ukraine. Today, Germany announced it would deliver another 100 Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine in an initiative with Denmark, Netherlands and Norway. Norway will contribute Ђ125M to this initiative," the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on X.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday said his country will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, and the new assistance package will include sniper rifles, drones and missiles for Patriot systems. According to the official, Ukrainian forces are expecting a total of 100 Patriot missiles from Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, of which 32 have already been delivered and 68 will be sent in the coming weeks.